TN General Assembly passes resolution honoring victims of Calabasas helicopter crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee General Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution honoring Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven others killed in a California helicopter crash.
House Joint Resolution 774 honored the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old Gianna, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, and Ara Zobayan. All nine died tragically on Sunday when their helicopter crashed into a hillside during heavy fog in Calabasas, California.
Representative Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) and Rep. Kirk Haston (R-Lobelville) introduced the resolution. It passed unanimously with 86 yeas and 3 members choosing to not vote.
The tragedy triggered an outpouring of condolences around the world less than a day after Lebron James passed Bryant on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. On Tuesday, the Tennessee Men’s Basketball Team honored the Lakers legend by sporting purple shoelaces in a home game against Texas A&M.
