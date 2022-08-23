MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A helicopter that crashed in Marion County Tuesday has been found. First responders located the downed helicopter near the Tennessee/Georgia line.

According to officials, the helicopter went down around 3 pm Tuesday.

Multiple agencies are involved in the search which has been taking place in the area around Aetna Mountain, near Highway 41.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 had been shut down, but have since reopened.

According to officials, some power lines in the area have been damaged.

A command center has been set up at Whiteside Church of God.

No additional information is known at this time. News 2 has a crew heading to the scene.