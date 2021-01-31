TN Hope Line serving the elderly during pandemic

TENNESSEE (WATE) — During the coronavirus pandemic, loneliness is becoming its own epidemic, especially for the elderly community.

A new program is helping those 60 and older find support during this difficult time.

Family gatherings, trips to the grocery store, and social events all came to a halt when the COVID-19 pandemic hit East Tennessee.

For the elderly community, many could go days without talking to anyone.

“So many of them live alone, they’re isolated, they need encouragement and people just to listen to them,” said Bevelle Puffer, the Special Project Coordinator for the Tennessee Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

To answer the call, the Tennessee Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives reached out to the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board for help with the Tennessee Hope Line.

“They said during this time with Covid, we got all these senor adults that are lonely that are needing conversations, needing special attention like for instance food and things like that, and so they approached us and said, ‘Would you be interested in coming up with a partnership with us to do this phone program’,” explained Joe Sorah, the Compassion Ministry Specialist with the Tennessee Baptist Board.

The Tennessee Hope Line is a toll-free number for those 60 and older that is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

“We’re there to listen, we’re there to care about people, and try to meet their needs,” said Sorah

Trained volunteers are able to talk about whatever may be on the minds of older adults.

Callers who need food or a ride will be connected to people and services available in their community.

“We’re just really thankful to be able to offer this kind of service to help and encourage particularly the older populations across Tennessee at this really difficult time for them,” said Puffer.

The goal of the program is to help older people not feel so helpless.

You can reach the TN Hope Line at 844-600-8262.

If you would like to become a volunteer, you can email Joe Sorah at jsorah@tnbaptist.org.