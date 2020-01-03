TN lawmaker proposes special license plates for drivers with medical conditions

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WATE) -A Tennessee state lawmaker is pushing to create special license plates for people with medical conditions.

Rep. Brandon Ogles of Franklin introduced House bill 1584 that would authorize the Department of Revenue to issue these special license plates to people with intellectual disabilities, developmental disabilities and medical conditions that may impact their encounters with first responders.

This so that police and EMT’s can understand the person’s unique needs before approaching them.

The bill has been filed for introduction.