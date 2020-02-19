TN lawmaker wants “chemical castration” for sexual predators parolees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Is chemical castration an answer for sexual predators out on parole?

Tennessee State Representative Bruce Griffey thinks so.

He’s a rural lawmaker with a background in law who is sponsoring the so-called “chemical castration” bill.

“In “In my experience–and I have both prosecuted and defended these guys–the chances of actually fixing them is slim to none–as far as a cure,” Rep. Griffey said last week in an interview with WKRN-TV.

Rep. Griffey thinks the urges for sexual predators can be suppressed by chemical castration.

His bill does that for offenses against children 12-and-under.

As a condition of parole, the offenders would undergo chemical treatment “that among other things reduces, inhibits or blocks the production of testosterone, hormones and other chemicals in a person’s body…” it says in Rep. Griffey’s bill.

“If they are out in the public, if we can protect one-two-or five kids, whatever the number is from the potential sexual assault–we should do it,” added the lawmaker.

We asked two Nashville detectives on the front lines of crimes against kids about the bill allowing chemical castration

“I don’t know if it would work or not,” said Detective Michael Adkins.

His colleague Detective Robert Garrigan added “it may stop the physiological reaction, but I think emotionally and mentally they (sexual predators) still have that attraction.”

Rep. Griffey has not yet brought his bill up yet for a House committee vote.