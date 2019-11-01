TN Most Wanted fugitive captured in Florida

A 23-year-old added to the Tennessee Most Wanted list for vehicle homicide charges in Chattanooga has been captured in Florida, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday.

The TBI confirmed Friday that Cody Gass, 23, was captured by authorities in Florida. Gass is wanted by Chattanooga Police for vehicular homicide and other charges.

This fugitive who was added to the TBI Most Wanted listed earlier this week has been captured, and is in custody in Florida. Thanks for RTs in the effort to find him. pic.twitter.com/Uow4QHMXdD — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 1, 2019

According to ABC-affiliate WTVC, Fort Oglethorpe Police say just before 11 p.m. on October 7, police tried to stop a car that was driving recklessly in the city. Captain Keith Sewell with Fort Oglethorpe PD says the ensuing chase went into Chattanooga, where the driver lost control and hit a power pole at 2609 East 38th Street.

Captain Sewell says the car caught fire with three people inside: Gass (who was driving), and two other people. Police say Gass got out and fled on foot, leaving his passengers behind.

The two passengers were taken to Erlanger, one of them with burns. Chattanooga Police spokesman Trevor Tomas confirmed to us on October 9 that one of the passengers had died of their injuries.

Charges: