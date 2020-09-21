NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Every week News 2’s Kayla Anderson introduces us to a Tennessee Titans player in the 2-Minute Drill. This week fans get to know rookie defensive back Chris Jackson. He explains how being a state champion in track and field helps what he does on the football field. Plus- Jackson shows us why he has a fascination with cars and a love for his grandma’s cooking.
- TN Nation: 2-Minute Drill with Titans DB Chris Jackson
- Titans tame Jaguars 33-30, improve to 2-0 for first time since 2008
- High school football Player of the Week nominees: week five
- Gostkowski kicks 49-yarder as Titans beat Jaguars 33-30
- SEC announces roster, positional guidelines for cancellations