TN Nation: 2-Minute Drill with Titans DB Chris Jackson

by: Kayla Anderson

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Every week News 2’s Kayla Anderson introduces us to a Tennessee Titans player in the 2-Minute Drill. This week fans get to know rookie defensive back Chris Jackson. He explains how being a state champion in track and field helps what he does on the football field. Plus- Jackson shows us why he has a fascination with cars and a love for his grandma’s cooking.

