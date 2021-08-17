TN National Guard to deploy to hospitals to assist with staffing and bed shortages

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health says members of the Tennessee National Guard will deploy to hospitals to respond to the rising number of hospitalizations in the state to fill the bed and staffing shortages.

Dr. Lisa Piercey appeared for a 30-minute briefing concerning COVID-19 and the rapid spread of infections leading to a backlog in Tennessee hospitals.

“We are having hospital capacity concerns on both the pediatric side as well as the adult side,” Piercey said.

While most of the 2,200 hospitalized Tennesseans are adults, children aren’t being left out of the newest COVID-19 surge. “Over the weekend, we had 50 children hospitalized statewide the latest numbers I think is down to 45 that will fluctuate,” Piercey said.

The rise in infections comes as schools head back to the classroom.

The state additionally has allowed flexibility among hospital professionals and staffers to treat patients that are out of their field of study to help fill needed gaps as their health care infrastructure is becoming overwhelmed.

“If you don’t have a true medical emergency, don’t go to the ER,” said Dr. Piercey.

Instead, she advised people to go to urgent care clinics or other lower levels of care where they can be rapidly discharged.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Campbell County brothers missing after leaving home to search for ginseng

Crisis in Afghanistan: Latest developments, East Tennessee veterans, lawmakers weigh in

U.S. Forestry Service hiring

Doctors hope COVID-19 treatment will help keep more people out of hospital

Brothers went ginseng hunting, never returned

Muzzle sent to former Tenn. vaccine official purchased from account linked to her Amex