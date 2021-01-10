TN Secretary of State’s Office announces new program geared to safety

(TENNESSEE) — Secretary of State Hargett’s office launched the Protect Your Address. Protect Yourself. campaign for National Stalking Awareness Month and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, which are recognized each January.

The campaign promotes the Safe at Home address confidentiality program.Safe at Home, which launched March 1, 2019, prevents abusers from locating their victims through public records by providing approved applicants a substitute address that may be used for legal purposes, including voter registration and government services such as a driver’s license and access to assistance programs.

Find more information about the Safe at Home program, participant eligibility or becoming a partner agency, visit SafeAtHomeTN.com or call 615-253-3043.