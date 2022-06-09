KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are new changes being made to the tnAchieves mentoring program meant to help address the drop in Tennessee’s college enrollment rate.

The program is going to continue utilizing virtual tools, but mentors will start having in-person meetings with their students again. Program leaders hope the changes will lead to a “longer-lasting, more meaningful mentor/student connection.”

In December or January, mentors will gather at a tnAchieves meeting to begin building a relationship in person with their students for the first time since the pandemic. In addition, mentors will receive their student’s contact information in November of 2022, which is earlier than in previous years.

As in-person meetings begin again, tnAchives says mentors will still be encouraged to use the online tools introduced during the pandemic to maintain student connections.

“We are incredibly excited to be announcing these updates to the mentoring program,” tnAchieves Senior Director of Mentors Tyler Ford said. “By providing our volunteers with earlier access to their students and facilitating an in-person meeting opportunity, we believe tnAchieves mentors will play a significant role in reversing some of the downward trends we have seen through the pandemic.”

tnAchives hopes to have more than 9,000 mentors by Friday, October 21 to ensure every student is supported.

The program says anyone with one hour free per month and wants to make a difference in the lives of Tennessee students, can serve as a tnAchieves mentor. To learn more or apply, visit tnAchieves.org/mentors.