Live Now
Testimony continues in Eric Boyd trial in Christian-Newsom murders *WARNING: Graphic Testimony

Toddler dies after becoming trapped in washing machine

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a toddler died at a Florida home after becoming trapped in a front-loading washing machine.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the 3-year-old boy died Sunday.

Orlando police say the boy was playing with a sibling in the laundry room when he somehow got inside the washing machine. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators did not release further details and the death remains under investigation. No charges were immediately reported.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter