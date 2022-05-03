KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sheriff Tom Spangler has been re-elected as Knox County Sheriff, barring any write-in candidates between now and August. Officials for the Republican Party called the race for Spangler around 9 p.m. when votes returned were 2 to 1 in Spangler’s favor.

Spangler ran in the primary against former Sheriff JJ Jones. As off 9:10 p.m., Spangler has 71% of the vote. During Spangler’s campaign, he vowed to continue advocating for Knox County law enforcement officers.

“I can’t be thankful enough to the voters. They’re giving me four more years to run the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. It’s a true honor for me. I certainly don’t take that lightly and for me to be as humbled as I am about that, I want to make sure voters understand their confidence in me,” said Spangler.

“Congratulations to Tom Spangler and best of luck in the future,” said Jones.

Spangler first took office in 2018. If elected in August, he will serve another 4-year term.

Throughout Spangler’s time in office, he implemented several recruiting tools, including employee referral cash incentives, job fairs and raises. In 2019, Spangler secured a 6% pay bump and the next year, he successfully pushed for $1,500 bonuses.