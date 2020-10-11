Tootsie Pops tops Tennessee’s favorite Halloween candy for 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Halloween is just weeks away and you may be curious to know which sweet treat is most popular and most likely to be gone the quickest.

In Tennessee, Tootsie Roll Pops are tops with Tennesseans buying 55,627 pounds (yes, pounds) of the candy-coated tootsie rolls on a stick. Second most popular? Saltwater taffy. Rounding out the top three for Tennessee is Skittles.

Kentuckians like a less messy candy, their favorite candy is Swedish Fish. If you thought Tennesseans loved their Tootsie Pops, Kentuckians buy 75,254 pounds of Swedish Fish. Not surprisingly, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups (who doesn’t love chocolate and peanut butter?) came in second place for Kentucky, and Hot Tamales rounded out the top three.

(Source: CandyStore.com)

The results for Tennessee and Kentucky are a little different when looked on a national scale, with the top candy in America being Skittles, followed by Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups (I mean really, how can you not?), Starburst, M&M’s, Hot Tamales, Candy Corn, Snickers, Sour Patch Kids, Hershey Kisses, and Jolly Ranchers rounding out the Top 10.

Bulk candy retailer CandyStore.com has been compiling the retail data of the most favorite Halloween candy in each state for more than 13 years with help from major candy manufacturers and distributors, so you know their results have some backing.

With COVID-19 bringing uncertainty to Halloween for the year 2020, the National Retail Federation says trick-or-treating is expected to be down 20%, but Halloween candy sales are still expected to reach $2.4 billion this year with Americans spending about $27.55 on average on Halloween candy.

So whether you choose to hand out candy this year or not (let’s be real, I’m buying tons of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, putting them in a bowl, and eating them all by myself), or you choose to go trick-or-treating or not (If you do go, please wear masks and follow CDC guidelines), there will be no shortage of Halloween candy and we all need a sweet pick-me-up after the year that 2020 has been.

For more on CandyStore.com’s metrics and data, click here. You can also see how other states stack up in the chart below: