Top mistakes made on resumes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you’re about to prepare a resume or know someone who is, it’s natural to want to tell prospective employers all about yourself.

There are, however, some things that are better left unsaid.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Don Dare explains what you don’t say that can be important.

Criticizing Past Employers

A sure way to put off a potential employer is to waste space on your resume criticizing past employers or supervisors.

You may feel justified, but the purpose of a resume is to showcase talents and abilities, not to air grievances. Don’t give prospective employers the impression that you are disgruntled.

Instead, write about your positive relationships and accomplishments. Tell people about the good things you can bring to their business if they give you the opportunity.

Previous Termination

If you have been laid off or dismissed from a job, you may feel the need to explain the situation in your resume – DON’T.

It’s easy to spend too much time discussing disappointments and missed opportunities. You may give the impression you aren’t taking responsibility for your own mistakes.

A better approach is to write about past successes. If you are called upon to explain a layoff or dismissal, be honest, but brief.

Skillset Overload

On your resume, you don’t want to list skills “unrelated” to job performance.

For instance, if you write, “I batted 500 in our company’s slow pitch co-ed softball team,” it can appear that you have no valuable skills to showcase.

Instead, describe things that you’ve learned that have improved your performance on the job.

For example: Do you have great internet skills? Or, are you attending school to earn an advanced degree or certificate?

Spelling or Grammatical Errors

If you submit a resume with misspellings, typos or grammatical errors, you are unlikely to score a job interview.

Most employers want to know that their hires have good communication skills.

Grammatical mistakes on your resume can signal you’re careless and possibly unreliable. A resume that is free of errors lets recruiters know you’re serious about the job.

Brevity is Key

Recruiters have a limited amount of time to sort through applications. So, keep it brief and avoid TMI, or too much information.

When screening applicants, recruiters look for experience, training and past employment. Keep the resume brief.

In most cases, submitting one or two pages-worth of information is adequate. You can expand on your qualifications once you get to the interview stage.