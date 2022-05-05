KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the charges against the Knoxville activist formerly known as David Hayes has been dismissed. Back in January, the arrest of the activist stirred controversy.

The activist, who now goes by Nzinga Amani, was arrested at the City-County Building on an outstanding warrant during a meeting in January. Amani had been arrested during a public meeting about the search for Knoxville’s new police chief. Knox County sheriff’s deputies were seen carrying Amani away.

At the time, the activist faced three charges related to protesting at public meetings including an assault on a first responder charge, obstruction, and inciting a riot charges.

The inciting a riot charge has been dismissed; however, the other two charges Amani is facing are moving forward and have been bound over to a grand jury.