MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a traffic stop late Wednesday night.

The incident began around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 on South Mt. Juliet Road near Central Pike.

Authorities reported 39-year-old Eric Jermaine Allen, who was a passenger in the car stopped by a Mt. Juliet police officer, resisted the officer, moved into the driver seat, and started to drive away.

The officer tried to control Allen, but he drove away while the officer was leaning into the car, according to a release.

Despite repeated commands to stop the car, warnings, and the use of a taser, Allen reportedly continued to drive away with the officer fully inside the car.

This resulted in the officer shooting Allen and the car coming to a stop, according to Mt. Juliet police. Nobody else was injured.

The officer involved and arriving backup officers tried to perform life-saving aid, which were continued by responding medics. However, Allen died from his injuries, officials said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) was called to the scene to investigate and processed the stretch of South Mt. Juliet Road between Central Pike and Graves Crossing.

“TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The Mount Juliet Police Department also released a statement, which reads:

“This was a very traumatic incident with a loss of life. All are in my prayers, including the family and friends of those involved, stated Police Chief James Hambrick. To ensure our officer responded properly and per protocol, the TBI is conducting an independent investigation. The officer has been placed on routine administrative leave.”

South Mt. Juliet Road reopened to traffic around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.