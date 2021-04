KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police officers are responding to a call of a pedestrian struck by a train in North Knoxville. It happened in the 4500 block of North Broadway, near I-640.

Police say two people, one man and one woman, were crossing the tracks when the woman was struck by the train. She died at the scene. A male who was with her was uninjured.

This is a developing story, and we will provide more information once it is available.