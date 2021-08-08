1 dead, 2 injured following shooting at Lonsdale Homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Knoxville Police officers responded to a deadly shooting in the area of Minnesota Avenue and Pascal Avenue.

Officers found three gunshot victims in the area of lot D of Lonsdale Homes. All three were taken to UT Medical Center. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital. According to KPD, at least two residences and one car were also struck by gunfire.

At this time KPD has not released any suspect information. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips.

