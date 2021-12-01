KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators are in the preliminary stages of a fatal shooting incident that occurred in North Knox County, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO officials said early Wednesday that its patrol units, Major Crimes Detectives, and Forensics team are on the scene of a shooting in the 5900 block of Jones Road. Arriving patrol officers found one victim with a gunshot wound and they were pronounced deceased by AMR.

KCSO also said the name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

