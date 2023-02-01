SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A person has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Marshals Service, Eastern District of Tennessee, stated in a news release email that Deputy U.S, Marshals from the Knoxville U.S. Marshals office and members of the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force were involved in a shooting near Sweetwater in Monroe County. The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Hiwassee Road.

The spokesperson said USMS had been assisting the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office in locating a suspect; they were unable to release the subject’s name at this time.

No law enforcement personnel were injured, USMS said, and the Tennesse Bureau of Investigation is responding to conduct a shooting investigation.