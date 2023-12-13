KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting with an injury that occurred Wednesday morning at the Econo Lodge in the 5500 block of Merchant Center Boulevard Drive. One person was injured and investigators are still searching for the suspect.

A news release shared by KPD Wednesday morning just after 9 a.m. states that at around 7:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting with a victim at the Econo Lodge. Arriving officers found a man in a second-floor room who was suffering at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital. He was reportedly in critical but stable condition.

Investigators believe that an unidentified male suspect entered the room, shot the victim “for reasons that remain under investigation” then left the area in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.