1 man dead after early morning house fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County Fire Department reports one man died in a house fire in Rockford on Saturday.
Chief Doug McClanahan says the fire happened just after 5 a.m. in the 3600 block of Rockford Street.
There were no other injuries to family or first responders in this incident.
The investigation has been turned over to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
We will update if any new information is released.
