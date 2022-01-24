KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Rescue Squad and Rural Metro Fire, Knox County teams were able to bring one man out safely following a traumatic injury all-terrain vehicle crash Sunday night in the Powell area. Officials say the initial search for the man’s location took two hours by air and on the ground.

Around 8:50 p.m., the rescue and fire teams responded to an address on Dry Gap Pike in Powell on a report of a man with traumatic injury after an ATV crash; but once units arrived at the scene, they quickly realized that more resources were needed and the man’s exact location was unknown. After two hours of searching, both by ground and air, Knox County Rescue says the man and his ATV were located by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office in a valley just off the ridgeline near Hurst Road.

Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire personnel arrived shortly after to render aid and the man was extricated from the ATV, packaged in a basket and rescuers used a rope system to haul the man to safety. He was then transported to the EMS unit by Knox County Rescue ATV-1.

“Knox County Rescue would like to thank our partners at Rural Metro Fire, as well as the many officers from the Knox County Sheriffs Office that aided in the rescue operation,” the agency said via social media.

The man’s condition was unknown as of Monday morning.