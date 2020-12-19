1 man facing several charges after Monroe County drug bust

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is facing charges Saturday morning after a drug bust in Monroe County.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones, a deputy spotted a driver not wearing a seatbelt and followed him to a home along Mount Vernon Church Road.

When the driver got out of his vehicle, the deputy approached him and smelled the odor of marijuana.

The deputy then searched the car and found several illegal substances including what’s believed to be marijuana, methamphetamine, and a bag full of pills.

A loaded handgun was also found in the vehicle. The driver, Jonathan Devine Winkler is now facing several charges.