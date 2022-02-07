KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Roane County judge has set the bond for accused driver Christopher M. Savannah following last week’s crash on Interstate 75 that resulted in the death of Loudon County Deputy Sgt. Chris Jenkins.

Savannah, 43, of Houston is being held on a $1 million dollar bond after the Monday morning hearing. The bond was ruled after testimonies and statements were presented in court and the judge took a recess to decide.

Sgt. Jenkins was killed while attempting to remove a ladder from the roadway, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. While Jenkins was out of his vehicle to clear the debris, an oncoming tractor-trailer driven by Savannah failed to slow down for the rolling roadblock and struck two vehicles, Jenkin’s patrol unit, and Jenkins. The deputy was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of one of the other vehicles was injured.

Savannah initially faced charges including vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular homicide by recklessness, two counts of reckless endangerment, DUI, simple possession, possession of a handgun under the influence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Savannah will be back in court on Tuesday, Feb. 22 for preliminary hearing.

