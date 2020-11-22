1 person charged in Cumberland County shooting

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday evening one person has been charged following a shooting from Friday.

According to a news release, Kyle D. Nelson has been charged with aggravated assault and remains in the Cumberland County Jail under a $10,000 bond. He is expected in court on Dec. 7.

The following narrative was provided by the sheriff’s office:

“Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call involving a shooting off Butternut Ridge Road in the Rinnie Community. Two white males were driven from the scene after the shooting. One was taken to the Circle K Market and the other was a passenger in a car that crashed on 127 North. The incident stemmed from an altercation that occurred in the driveway at a residence on Butternut Ridge Rd. During the altercation, Kyle D. Nelson, (35) obtained a handgun and then shot the victim, Homer Dewayne Smith, (29) in the abdomen while Smith was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. Carl Smith, (69) was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle where he pulled his weapon and shot Kyle D. Nelson in self-defense. The Smith vehicle then left Butternut Ridge Rd. and crashed on Hwy 127N into a tree. The victim Homer Smith was transported to UT Medical Center by life flight. Kyle Nelson was transported by family to the Circle K Market where they met law enforcement and medical personnel and was transported to UT Medical Center by life flight. Smith underwent surgery for his injury and is listed in stable condition. Nelson was treated and released. He was transported back to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. Kyle D. Nelson has been charged with Aggravated Assault and remains in the Cumberland County Jail under a $10,000 bond awaiting a December 7, 2020 court date.”