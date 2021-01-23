2 people have died after house fire in East Knoxville Saturday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people have died after a house fire in East Knoxville Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson with Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD reports fire crews were dispatched to the 110 block of North Kyle Street around 7:45 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from a house there.

Firefighters began fighting the flames while other personnel started searching for victims still inside the home.

Two victims were pulled from the structure, and KFD says only one of them were viable. The first victim was reportedly dead at the scene.

The second victim was taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and is under investigation.