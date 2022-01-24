KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials are investigating a house fire that sent one person to the hospital that occurred over the weekend in the Hardin Valley area of West Knox County.

The Karns Fire Department responded to the fire Sunday, Jan. 23 along Sergeant Lane. Firefighters arrived at the scene seeing heavy smoke and flames present throughout the structure.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the incident. The condition of the person sent to the hospital was unknown as of Monday morning.

No further details were yet available.