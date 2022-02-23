KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency crews Wednesday morning rescued one person from a sinking vehicle caught in floodwaters in East Knox County, according to Knox County Rescue Squad.

Knox County Rescue Squad says its crews and Rural Metro Fire, Knox County responded to the scene of a person reportedly trapped inside of a sinking vehicle on Midway Road at Curtis Road. A rescue operation began and just after 7 a.m., Knox County Rescue reported the person was secure and being evaluated by personnel.

(Photo: Knox County Rescue Squad)

(Photo: Knox County Rescue Squad)

(Photo: Knox County Rescue Squad)

As heavy rain and storms passed through the region overnight into Wednesday morning, some flood advisories were issued for Knox, Blount, Loudon and Sevier counties.

Rural Metro Fire tweeted Wednesday morning cautioning drivers against driving through standing water.

“Just this much water can carry your vehicle off the roadway. This is how it looks in darkness,” Rural Metro tweeted with photos. “Please pay attention to warnings and barriers and don’t drive thru standing water! Turn around, don’t drown!”

The rescued person’s condition is unknown at this time. Check back for updates.

