10-year-old sells clay creations to help Zoo Knoxville

(A young Knoxville boy gets creative to help Zoo Knoxville while its doors were closed)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A young Knoxville boy is getting creative to help out Zoo Knoxville while its doors were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ten-year-old Oliver DeAlejandro made clay animal creations and selling them at the local OliBea breakfast/lunch restaurant in Knoxville’s Old City, which is owned by his parents.

For each creation, Oliver asked for at least $2, and all proceeds are donated to the zoo’s Emergency Animal Relief Fund.

“Me and my family always go to the zoo, little tradition on the weekend. My goal was $500, that’s going to take a while, so she’s called it a very hairy audacious goal.” Oliver DeAlejandro

So far, Zoo Knoxville has received more than $250,000 through its Emergency Animal Relief Fund. Zoo staff says they’re humbled by the outpouring of support they’ve seen for animals and staff.

LATEST STORIES: