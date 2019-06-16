10th Annual Channon & Chris Memorial Ride honors murder victims

It’s a yearly ride to honor the victims of a gruesome murder.

Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom were a couple here in Knoxville. Their brutal killings happened back in 2007. On Saturday, hundreds of bikers hit the road to keep their memories alive.



For ten years in a row now, locals have come together, proving they haven’t forgotten Channon and Chris.

The young Knoxville couple was brutally murdered 12 years ago now – in 2007.

In the decade since, the community has rallied to honor their memories. Winding through the streets of Knox, Blount and Loudon counties for the annual Channon and Chris Memorial Ride.

“We are very humbled and very honored that they took their time today to come to honor the kids. And it really means a lot to us,” said Mary and Hugh Newsom, Chris’s parents.

It’s a day Chris’s parents look forward to, and one Channon’s help organize.

“We do this every year, mainly to keep Channon’s and Chris’s memory alive and remind people what happened,” said Gary Christian, Channon’s father.

More than 300 bikes were part of the ride. The turnout is a clear indication of the lives Channon and Chris touched.

“It makes you remember that she was important to a lot of people,” said Christian.

Their loved ones are holding on to the special memories.

“I wish he was here because I really miss his smile and I miss the fun that he had every time he was around,” said Newsom. “He loved life, and I know he’d want us to enjoy life, too.”

The money raised from the event will go to K9’s for Kids and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Chris and Channon’s honor.

