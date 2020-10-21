11 resident deaths, 6 hospitalizations at Sweetwater assisted living facility

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) – 11 residents of an assisted living facility in Sweetwater have died due to COVID-19, officials confirmed in a statement.

According to a media statement dated October 20, there have been 11 resident deaths at Sweetwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center due to COVID-19 and six more residents are currently in the hospital after testing positive for the virus.

The release said 12 residents are actively in isolation at the facility after positive test results and 21 residents have recovered from the virus.

Six SNRC staff members are in quarantine at home after testing positive for coronavirus. The statement also said 17 staff members have recovered from the virus.

The statement says the facility is “continuing to routinely test all staff and residents,” and SNRC’s Medical Director, Dr. Laurence James, is working to ensure health precautions and guidelines are strictly followed.

“Sweetwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center remains vigilant against this wicked virus afflicting our nation and local community. We deeply covet your prayers and support as we all face this terrible virus and worldwide pandemic.”

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter