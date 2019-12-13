13-year-old arrested in murder of Johnny Majors’ great-niece

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) — The NYPD has arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the stabbing death of Johnny Majors’ great-niece, Tessa Majors.

Police are still looking for up to two other young men. Sources say that the 13-year-old made statements linking himself to the murder.

He is expected to be charged with murder, robbery, and weapons possession.

More information is expected later Friday.

At Barnard College, Tessa Majors’ classmates are calling for added security.

Majors was wrapping up her first semester at the school as she cut through Morningside Park just before 8 p.m. Wednesday when police say a group of teens tried to rob her and take her phone.

There was a struggle, and she was stabbed multiple times. She tried to get to help at a security booth but it was too late.

She was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Morningside Park remains closed, with crime scene tape or a police officer at every entrance.

A memorial with flowers now stands just feet away from where Majors was found.

It is one of two. The other is located on the Barnard campus, where that community held an emotional vigil Thursday night.

Majors’ parents traveled from their home in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The school insists a guard is always in that booth, but students are calling more security after Tessa’s death.

“There should be 24/7 security guards,” said Columbia University student Marwa Khairy. “Personally when I go through the park I almost never see a security guard.”

“Talking to a lot of my friends the past couple of weeks how it’s getting dark so early, you know,” said another Columbia student, Maya Sampleton. “And so I think that’s something the school needs to take responsibility for.”

Investigators were still combing the park for evidence on Friday.

A police helicopter was overhead as dive teams searched Morningside Pond to see if the suspects discarded anything there.