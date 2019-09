MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATE) – 15-year-old Joseph Fitzgibbon has been missing out of Memphis, Tenn. since September 2nd, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Joseph Fitzgibbon is a white male, 5-foot-5-inches tall, 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Joseph, please call the Memphis Police Department at 901-543-2720 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

We’ll update you as more information becomes available.