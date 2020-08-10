$150M coming to Tennessee nonprofits

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Governor Bill Lee has opened up $150 million worth of funding through the Tennessee Community CARES Program.

About $30 million of the $150 million will be making its way to East Tennessee.

Starting Tuesday, nonprofits who have served the public during the pandemic will be able to apply for grant funding.

This to help continue their critical services, everything from food distribution to housing assistance, to childcare relief.

United Way of Greater Knoxville says this comes at a pivotal time for nonprofits.

“Our hope is we can reimburse and set up nonprofits for what they have done and what they will do in response to COVID-19.” Matt Ryerson – CEO of United Way of Greater Knoxville

United Way of Greater Knoxville also says this CARES Act funding will go a long way, but because its for COVID-19 relief, it will not help with operational costs for nonprofits. That’s why they say donating to local organizations is extra important during this time.

