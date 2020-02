KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A big day for more than a dozen officers with Knoxville Police. 16 members of the Knoxville Police Department promoted Monday.

Three new captains, six lieutenants, and seven sergeants in the mix.

Chief Eve Thomas and Mayor Indya Kincannon both speaking to the crowd today.

“This is the future of the department. Very proud of these officers.” Chief Eve Thomas

Congratulations to those officers!