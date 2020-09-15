16 people indicted after undercover narcotics investigation in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Sixteen people have been indicted following an undercover narcotics investigation according to the Jefferson City Police Department.
JCPD reports the following have been arrested for various drug violations
- 52-year-old Connie R. Hurst of Talbott is charged with one count of sell and delivery of methamphetamine and one count of sell and delivery of oxymorphone.
- 30-year-old Jonathan C. Prater of Talbott is charged with one count of sell and delivery of methamphetamine.
- 56-year-old David H. Moore of Talbott is charged with three counts of sell and delivery of methamphetamine.
- 65-year-old Deanna Franklin of Jefferson City is charged with three counts of sell and delivery of methamphetamine, one count of sell and delivery of Suboxone, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of Suboxone, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of hydrocodone, simple possession of oxycodone, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana, simple possession of a schedule V controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
- 29-year-old Jacqualine V. Lindsey Naillon of Newport is charged with two counts of sell and delivery of Suboxone and one count of sell and delivery of Roxycodone.
- 38-year-old Joshston Sullivan Shannon of Jefferson City is charged with one count of sell and delivery of marijuana in a drug-free zone.
- 46-year-old Carroll Richard Matthews of Blaine is charged with one count of sell and delivery of methamphetamine.
- 28-year-old Terrance Lee Blanton of Morristown is charged with one count of sell and delivery of Suboxone.
- 36-year-old Bradley Matthew Harville of Thorn Hill is charged with one count of sell and delivery of a counterfeit controlled substance.
- 36-year-old Robert Boling of Jefferson City is charged with one count of sell and delivery of methamphetamine and one count of sell and delivery of methamphetamine in a drug-free zone.
- 34-year-old Keith Eric Collins of Morristown is charged with three counts of sell and delivery of Suboxone.
