16-year-old dead after an ATV accident in Cumberland County according to Sheriff’s Office

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 16-year-old died after being seriously injured due to an ATV accident on Saturday night according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office saying just before 9 p.m. E911 received a call of an ATV accident with serious injury on private property off of McCampbell Road.

First responders arrived to the scene and transported the victim to Cumberland Medical Center, where he passed away due to his injuries.

There is no additional information at this time, we will update you as we learn more.