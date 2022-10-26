SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville enterprise will celebrate 35 years of country cooking by opening a new restaurant in Seymour.

Stokely Hospitality Enterprises has acquired the Old Chapmans Restaurant in Seymour, Tenn. The new restaurant will be called 1783 Eatery.

The enterprise also owns well-known businesses like Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant and Applewood Grill Restaurant.

1783 Eatery is planned to depart from the traditional Applewood menu but promises great cuisine choices to serve the Seymour community. The concept is new for Stokely Hospitality Enterprises.

“We love Seymour and we are excited to bring this new concept to the area. The name 1783 Eatery refers to the year Seymour was established as Newell’s Station by Pioneer Samuel Newell. We are decorating the inside of the restaurant with well known images of Seymour including Wheatlands, Buckingham House, and, of course, the ‘Slow and Easy’ train that made stops in Seymour. Our Executive Chef, Roman Campbell, has worked hard to create a menu that we think guests will truly love,” William B. Stokely IV said.

“The menu has been fun to work on. Naturally there are southern favorites that everyone loves, but we also incorporated food from Nashville, New Orleans and the Southwest area of the country. We have some of your favorite southern favorites like Pot Roast, Agusu Ground Steak and Pork Chops, but we also have some fun entrees like Nashville Hot Chicken Mac & Cheese, Cuban Sandwich to our Southwest Chicken Salad. We wanted to showcase the homestyle cuisine of many different people that live and work in the area,” Executive Chef Roman Campbell said.

According to the news release, the company is still working to set a date for the grand opening. Once the opening is announced, dinner will be open from 4-9 p.m. The goal of the restaurant is to eventually be open seven days a week from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.