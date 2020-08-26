$180 million in downtown investment carries on, despite pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In a recent blog post, the City of Knoxville provided an update on nine ongoing downtown projects. They include new condos, apartments, restaurants, office and retail space, hotel renovations, and more than $180 million in private investment.

The city’s chief of economic and community development, Stephanie Welch, said this amount of investment, amid a pandemic, shows the strength of downtown.

“I feel like that really shows a sign of hope, as we’re in the midst of a really challenging time that we have so much investment and interest in continuing that great momentum of downtown redevelopment, revitalization,” she said.

Welch explained the city’s role is through maintaining public infrastructure, like roads and parks, and through tax incentive programs.

One ongoing project, considered one of the biggest private construction projects in downtown history by the city, is the Supreme Court Building. The development will include an apartment community and hotel. The city shows the project costing developers $76 million. Prior to the cranes and hard hats you see today, the building sat vacant for more than a decade.

In a Payment In Lieu of Taxes agreement (PILOT), the city essentially froze the current property tax rate for the site at its current value of $2.6 million. When the agreement expires, the owner will pay nearly $1 million a year in taxes on its new value.

Other major projects include a $3.5 million overhaul to two buildings in the Old City. When completed, it will include two restaurants, two office suites, and an entertainment patio. The city helped initiate this investment by offering $125,000 through the commercial face improvement program.

Stockyard Lofts, a six-story, 152-unit apartment building, is also coming up behind Central Street and Jackson Avenue and will include some street-level retail space. Developers for this project were also given a 12-year PILOT. At the end of that agreement, they’ll pay taxes on an estimated $570,000 in taxes, versus the current $37,600.

On the other side of the river, City South, a $14 million multi-use development, will include 117 residential units and 3,500 square feet of retail space.

With the economic growth, she emphasized, the commitment to affordable housing will remain.

“We’ve seen, certainly, recently, some great interest in our community, creating new opportunities for jobs, new pathways for opportunities. I think the downtown investment certainly helps with that, but we’re actually seeing that throughout the entire Knoxville community, that we have small businesses that have invested and are growing. I think that’s going to be really important for our community going forward,” Welch added.

LATEST STORIES