19-year-old woman killed in Morristown Saturday night, Sheriff’s Office has suspect in custody

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A 19-year-old woman was killed on Saturday night in Morristown; Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and has a suspect in custody.

According to Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office, officers arrived to the scene of a murder in Morristown around 11 p.m. Saturday night. They found a deceased 19-year-old woman in bed next to a 26-year-old man with self-inflicted cuts on both of his arms, in what is believed to be an attempt on his life.

The man was taken to UT Medical Center and was treated for his injuries. He was later released from the hospital, and was transported to Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Second Degree Murder.

He admitted to choking the female victim to death.

Names have not been released yet, as officials are working to notify next of kin.

We are working to learn more and will update you with the latest in this investigation.