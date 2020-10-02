2 additional Titans players test positive for COVID-19

Top Stories

by: Josh Breslow

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A total of seven Tennessee Titans players have tested positive for the coronavirus this week with two additional players receiving positive results Friday morning, the NFL announced.

As the number of COVID-19 cases among Titans players and staff increased throughout the week, the league said Thursday the decision had been made to postpone the Titans home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers until later in the season. The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 4 at Nissan Stadium.

In a news conference Thursday morning, Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel said this would now be a bye week for the team. He said the Titans facility would remain closed and the team would continue to have no in-person activities, but they hoped to be back in their facility Monday or Tuesday.

Six Titans staffers have also tested positive for the virus over the last week, according to the NFL.

The Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans Sunday, suspended in-person team activities earlier in the week. As of Friday morning, the Vikings said they had not received any positive results from testing.

