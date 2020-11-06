2 adults & 5 juveniles arrested in Knox County businesses, vehicle burglaries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office reports that a group of adults and juveniles have been arrested in connection to several burglaries at Knox County businesses and vehicles.

Detectives arrested two male juveniles, three female juveniles, and two male adults.

The two adults arrested are 18-year-old Alexander M. Foye, and 19-year-old Joel A. Frye. A list of charges are expected, as this investigation is ongoing.

KCSO says that deputies responded to Knoxville Tactical on a burglary call, and it was found that at least 12 handguns were stolen form the business on Sunday, Nov. 1.

After investigating, several juveniles and adults were involved in the Knoxville Tactical burglary as well as burglaries at other businesses, and vehicles.

On Nov. 4, several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at property in the 1500 block of Hull Lane.

KCSO reports the following were discovered:

Two stolen vehicles

22 firearms (including an AR-15 and AK-47 assault rifles) Two of those firearms were from the Knoxville Tactical burglary



The investigation also revealed that the group had also been involved in a burglary on Nov. 4 at Topside Gun Warehouse in Louisville, where at least 20 guns were reported to have been stolen.

Detectives found that another stolen vehicle was used in other burglaries in surrounding jurisdictions, and the vehicle contained additional stolen items, including ammunition and firearms accessories.

KCSO reports that detectives also recovered $1,800 in cash from two of the arrestees (the money was found to be proceeds from the stolen firearms).

