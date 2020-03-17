2 arrested along with $25K worth of stolen items, drugs & cash

Breaking News
University of Tennessee moves to online classes for remainder of spring semester amid coronavirus outbreak
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Nearly $25,000 worth of new and like-new items, Oxycodone, Opana, marijuana, and cash was seized Monday by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office after executing search warrants at 2520 Boyd’s Bridge Avenue.

KCSO says Demauria Hackler and Kristy Bowling were both arrested and charged with theft over $2,500, violating the organized retail crime prevention act, schedule II drug violation, schedule VI drug violation and maintaining a dwelling for drug use.

