2 arrested for abuse of an adult in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people have been arrested after deputies found an 80-year-old woman living in a home in deplorable condition with human waste and rotting food.

According to an arrest report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a welfare check at a mobile home on Stanley Valley Road over the weekend.

The report says the home was dilapidated and the windows were broken, and there were large holes in the floor that led straight to dirt below the mobile home.

The report states the victim was sitting on a couch in the home barefoot, and next to a portable toilet. The victim was also unable to walk well or take care of herself.

When the deputy arrived, he spoke to 46-year-old Rebecca Armstrong, who reportedly lived at the home and said she took care of the woman inside. She and 56-year-old Banner Skeen were arrested and charged with elder abuse.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was taken to a safe and clean location.

