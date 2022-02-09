NIOTA, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people have died and an investigation is underway in McMinn County by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office after an early Wednesday morning house fire.

MCSO posted to its social media that its deputies along with several volunteer rural fire departments, were on scene Wednesday morning of a residential fire that occurred just after 4 a.m. along County Road 361 near Niota. TBI fire investigators have also arrived on the fire scene, MCSO said, in order to conduct an investigation due to the loss of life.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all responders and the family of the deceased,” MCSO said.

The two people have not yet been identified and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Area residents are asked to avoid the area because of the presence of emergency vehicles and the ongoing investigation.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance and state fire marshal’s office report that as of Feb. 4, there had been 19 accidental or undetermined civilian structure fire fatalities have been reported so far this year. In 2021, there were 94.