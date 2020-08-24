2 East Tennessee students chosen for $10K BlueCross ‘Power of We’ scholarships

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — The BlueCross Foundation announced Monday that two East Tennessee students were selected to receive its “Power of We” scholarships.
These two students bring the total of recipients to six, which is double from last year’s students selected.
“Since 2012, the foundation has awarded the scholarship to outstanding minority students to address health disparities Tennessee minority groups face by increasing representation in the state’s health care workforce.”BlueCross foundation
Each winner will receive $10,000 toward school tuition.
Local winners:
Alanis Burton – Athens
- Senior, Health Science Major – Lee University
Sydni Lollar – Greeneville
- Junior, Honors Biomedical Engineering Major – University of Tennessee Knoxville
Because the foundation’s annual event to celebrate its winners was canceled due to COVID-19, each winner got a MacBook, AirPods and a Fitbit.
