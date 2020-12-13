2 hospitalized after an overnight shooting at Knob Hill apartments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men have been hospitalized after a shooting at Knob Hill Apartments overnight Sunday, according to Knoxville Police Department.

KPD reports officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Knob Hill Apartments off of Wilson Road around 12:40 a.m. Shortly after, two victims arrived at UT Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

KPD says that one of the victims is suffering life-threatening injuries from a gunshot to the head, while the other victim has non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot to the leg.

Police were told the suspects were two Black males wearing hoodies.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating this incident, and ask if anyone with information to call 865-215-7212.