2 injured in fire at Blue Springs Marina in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people are injured following a fire at the Blue Springs Marina in Roane County.

The fire started Saturday night; sinking two boats, while damaging others.

After working for hours crews finally got the fire out around 2 a.m.

Hazmat and recovery crews will be on site today for clean up.

Officials say two people were injured in the fire, and were taken to UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

