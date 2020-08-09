2 injured in fire at Blue Springs Marina in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people are injured following a fire at the Blue Springs Marina in Roane County.
The fire started Saturday night; sinking two boats, while damaging others.
After working for hours crews finally got the fire out around 2 a.m.
Hazmat and recovery crews will be on site today for clean up.
Officials say two people were injured in the fire, and were taken to UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
