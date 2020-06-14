2 motorcyclists critically injured in Saturday crash on Hall Road

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – The Alcoa Police Department responded to a crash on Hall Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday where two subjects on a motorcycle were seriously injured after crashing with another vehicle.

Several first responders were dispatched to an auto accident on Hall Road at West Franklin Street. Two subjects on the motorcycle involved were transported to UT Hospital, and the driver in the other vehicle was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation, we will update you as we learn more.

APD says if anyone witnessed the crash to call 865-981-4111.

LATEST STORIES: